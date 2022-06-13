Bomber Task Force Takes Off to Support Exercise Valiant Shield 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in a joint maritime strike rehearsal to demonstrate service components’ fires and effects capabilities in the maritime environment during exercise Valiant Shield 22, June 14, 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Task Force the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct long-range, precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint TaskForce and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)