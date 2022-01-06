Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the Candy Bomber

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Retired Air Force Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, also known as the “Candy Bomber,” is being remembered and celebrated for a life and career that centered on helping others. Halvorsen earned his nickname by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin airlift in 1948-1949. He became a legendary figure whose impact is still felt today.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022
    Category: Package
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Candy Bomber
    Berlin Airlift
    Halvorsen
