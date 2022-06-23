Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf meets with representatives from the Pennsylvania National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, during a ceremony at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to honor PA NG Soldiers and Airmen for their efforts running COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school teachers during the height of the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848147
|VIRIN:
|220623-Z-IK914-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109072977
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PA Guardsmen honored at PEMA, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremony
medical
Air National Guard
service
shot
Pennsylvania National Guard
vaccine
response
immunization
Vaccination
serve
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
community
Air Force
Governor
Army
Army National Guard
emergency
Pennsylvania Air National Guard
PAARNG
commonwealth
PAANG
PEMA
PNG
PA ARNG
PA ANG
PA NG
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
COVID-19
COVID
civil response
