Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PA Guardsmen honored at PEMA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf meets with representatives from the Pennsylvania National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, during a ceremony at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to honor PA NG Soldiers and Airmen for their efforts running COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school teachers during the height of the pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848146
    VIRIN: 220623-Z-IK914-076
    Filename: DOD_109072976
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA Guardsmen honored at PEMA, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    medical

    Air National Guard

    service

    shot

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    vaccine

    response

    immunization

    Vaccination

    serve

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    community

    Air Force

    Governor

    Army

    Army National Guard

    emergency

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

    PAARNG

    commonwealth

    PAANG

    PEMA

    PNG

    PA ARNG

    PA ANG

    PA NG

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    COVID-19

    COVID

    civil response

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Vaccination
    Governor
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT