Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patches of PACAF 16/16: Pacific Air Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    "This is our common thread, this is our PACAF heritage."

    In this final episode, Gen Ken Wilsbach concludes the Patches of PACAF series with the patch that all PACAF airmen have in common, the patch of Pacific Air Forces!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 19:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 848144
    VIRIN: 220609-F-DG902-001
    Filename: DOD_109072931
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patches of PACAF 16/16: Pacific Air Forces, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Pacific Air Force
    Ken Wilsbach
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT