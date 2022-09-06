Patches of PACAF 16/16: Pacific Air Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"This is our common thread, this is our PACAF heritage."



In this final episode, Gen Ken Wilsbach concludes the Patches of PACAF series with the patch that all PACAF airmen have in common, the patch of Pacific Air Forces!