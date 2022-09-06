"This is our common thread, this is our PACAF heritage."
In this final episode, Gen Ken Wilsbach concludes the Patches of PACAF series with the patch that all PACAF airmen have in common, the patch of Pacific Air Forces!
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|848144
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109072931
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 16/16: Pacific Air Forces, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT