101st Deploys to Europe

Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deploy to Europe June 23, Fort Campbell Ky. Elements from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 101st Airborne Division Artillery are sent to Europe to support our North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies.
(U.S. Army Video by Spc. John Simpson)
