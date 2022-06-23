Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Deploys to Europe

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deploy to Europe June 23, Fort Campbell Ky. Elements from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 101st Airborne Division Artillery are sent to Europe to support our North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies.


    (U.S. Army Video by Spc. John Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848140
    VIRIN: 220623-A-SM257-307
    Filename: DOD_109072896
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Deploys to Europe, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Deployment
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    101

