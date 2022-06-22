U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian E. Russell, outgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), relinquishes command to Col. Koichi Takagi, incoming commanding officer of II MIG, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848137
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-YN720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109072834
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command For II MIG 2022, by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
II MEF
Marines
Mrine corps
LEAVE A COMMENT