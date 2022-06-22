Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command For II MIG 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian E. Russell, outgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), relinquishes command to Col. Koichi Takagi, incoming commanding officer of II MIG, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 16:16
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

