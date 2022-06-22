Change of Command For II MIG 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian E. Russell, outgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), relinquishes command to Col. Koichi Takagi, incoming commanding officer of II MIG, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)