    Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Train with JTACs in Lithuania During Swift Response

    LITHUANIA

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft train with JTACs in Lithuania during Swift Response. During Swift Response the Maryland Air National Guard was executing Agile Combat Employment, which is the Air Force concept of quickly mobilizing and deploying aircraft, personnel, and equipment across a theater of operations to project combat power anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848133
    VIRIN: 220524-F-JK012-893
    Filename: DOD_109072743
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Train with JTACs in Lithuania During Swift Response, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether

