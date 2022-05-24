Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Train with JTACs in Lithuania During Swift Response

Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft train with JTACs in Lithuania during Swift Response. During Swift Response the Maryland Air National Guard was executing Agile Combat Employment, which is the Air Force concept of quickly mobilizing and deploying aircraft, personnel, and equipment across a theater of operations to project combat power anytime, anywhere.
