Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Train with JTACs in Lithuania During Swift Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft train with JTACs in Lithuania during Swift Response. During Swift Response the Maryland Air National Guard was executing Agile Combat Employment, which is the Air Force concept of quickly mobilizing and deploying aircraft, personnel, and equipment across a theater of operations to project combat power anytime, anywhere.