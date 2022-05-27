The surgeons and staff of the Madigan Urology Service provide expert healthcare services for conditions of the urinary tract. We look forward to providing compassionate and comprehensive urologic care for eligible pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients at Madigan Army Medical Center. Madigan’s Urology Service is a fully staffed, state-of-the-art, 13,400 square foot clinic with the capability to perform the full range of diagnostic and therapeutic urologic procedures. Three urology procedure tables and four cystoscopy suites with full video capability allow us to perform procedures and surgery in our clinic to include laser lithotripsy, flexible cystoscopy and ureteroscopy, transurethral surgery, prostate biopsies, urodynamics, and penile ultrasounds.
(Video by Ryan Graham, Madigan Visual Information.)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848130
|VIRIN:
|220527-A-ZN465-556
|Filename:
|DOD_109072702
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Madigan Urology Services Overview 2022, by John Wayne Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT