Lower Granite Lock and Dam Juvenile Fish Facility

Lower Granite Lock and Dam staff and stakeholders work together to PIT tag, analyze, document and transfer Juvenile Fish to a fish barge- to help with a successful journey to the Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848108
|VIRIN:
|051321-A-LQ420-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109072508
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CLARKSTON , WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
