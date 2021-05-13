Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lower Granite Lock and Dam Juvenile Fish Facility

    CLARKSTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Lower Granite Lock and Dam staff and stakeholders work together to PIT tag, analyze, document and transfer Juvenile Fish to a fish barge- to help with a successful journey to the Pacific Ocean.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    TAGS

    Juvenile fish
    Lower Granite Lock and Dam
    fish passage

