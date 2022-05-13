Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Arrive in Latvia

The Maryland Air National Guard arrived at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia for participation in the DEFENDER-Europe exercise, May 13, 2022. During the exercise Airmen and A-10s will execute Agile Combat Employment which is the Air Force concept of quickly mobilizing and deploying aircraft, personnel, and equipment across a theater of operations to project combat power anytime, anywhere.
05.13.2022
06.23.2022
|Newscasts
|848106
|220513-F-JK012-989
|DOD_109072506
|00:00:34
LV
|0
|0
