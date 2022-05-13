Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Arrive in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    The Maryland Air National Guard arrived at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia for participation in the DEFENDER-Europe exercise, May 13, 2022. During the exercise Airmen and A-10s will execute Agile Combat Employment which is the Air Force concept of quickly mobilizing and deploying aircraft, personnel, and equipment across a theater of operations to project combat power anytime, anywhere.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 13:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 848106
    VIRIN: 220513-F-JK012-989
    Filename: DOD_109072506
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10s Arrive in Latvia, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDER-Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT