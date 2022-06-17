Spc. Alisa Fetter, an Air Traffic Control Operator, talks about her recent experiences as a soldier in the Maryland Army National Guard at a recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Fetter says she plans to use the skills and credentials she acquired from the MDARNG to gain gainful employment in the civilian sector. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 12:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848101
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-OV020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109072398
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Alisa Fetter's MDARNG Experience, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT