Spc. Alisa Fetter's MDARNG Experience

Spc. Alisa Fetter, an Air Traffic Control Operator, talks about her recent experiences as a soldier in the Maryland Army National Guard at a recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Fetter says she plans to use the skills and credentials she acquired from the MDARNG to gain gainful employment in the civilian sector. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)