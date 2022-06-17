Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Alisa Fetter's MDARNG Experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Alisa Fetter, an Air Traffic Control Operator, talks about her recent experiences as a soldier in the Maryland Army National Guard at a recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Fetter says she plans to use the skills and credentials she acquired from the MDARNG to gain gainful employment in the civilian sector. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 12:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848101
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_109072398
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Alisa Fetter's MDARNG Experience, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT