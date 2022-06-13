Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squad Competition 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Yost 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, compete in the annual Division Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13-17, 2022. The week-long Squad Competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Yost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848100
    VIRIN: 220613-M-CH865-1001
    Filename: DOD_109072376
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad Competition 2022, by Cpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Infantry
    1st MARDIV
    Squad Competition
    SuperSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT