U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, compete in the annual Division Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13-17, 2022. The week-long Squad Competition incorporates a variety of combat-related tasks designed to evaluate each squad’s proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Yost)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848100
|VIRIN:
|220613-M-CH865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109072376
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad Competition 2022, by Cpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
