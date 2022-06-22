Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHO WE ARE | Army Reserve 2022

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    WHO WE ARE

    Today’s Army Reserve, covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people are the most important weapon system in accomplishing the mission.

    Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities around the world, and here at home. In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.

    America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.


    Video by LT Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848096
    VIRIN: 220621-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_109072207
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHO WE ARE | Army Reserve 2022, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

