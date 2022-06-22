WHO WE ARE | Army Reserve 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WHO WE ARE



Today’s Army Reserve, covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people are the most important weapon system in accomplishing the mission.



Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities around the world, and here at home. In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.



America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.





Video by LT Tim Yao