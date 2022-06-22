WHO WE ARE | Army Reserve 2022

WHO WE ARE
Today’s Army Reserve, covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people are the most important weapon system in accomplishing the mission.
Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities around the world, and here at home. In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.
America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.
Video by LT Tim Yao
