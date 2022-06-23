Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    You are invited to join us as MG Dennis LeMaster, outgoing MEDCoE Commanding General, relinquishes command to MG Michael Talley, incoming MEDCoE Commanding General, Thursday, 23 June 2022, 0900, MacArthur Parade Field, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 11:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848090
    Filename: DOD_109072108
    Length: 00:56:47
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCoE Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT