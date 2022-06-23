You are invited to join us as MG Dennis LeMaster, outgoing MEDCoE Commanding General, relinquishes command to MG Michael Talley, incoming MEDCoE Commanding General, Thursday, 23 June 2022, 0900, MacArthur Parade Field, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 11:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848090
|Filename:
|DOD_109072108
|Length:
|00:56:47
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MEDCoE Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT