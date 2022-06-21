Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 89 people to Cuba

    BOCA CHICA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 60 miles south of Boca Chica, Florida, June 21, 2022 The people were repatriated to Cuba on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848087
    VIRIN: 220623-G-GO107-1432
    Filename: DOD_109072038
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: BOCA CHICA, FL, US

    USCG
    sector key west
    Cuba
    migrant interdiction

