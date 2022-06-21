A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 60 miles south of Boca Chica, Florida, June 21, 2022 The people were repatriated to Cuba on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848087
|VIRIN:
|220623-G-GO107-1432
|Filename:
|DOD_109072038
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BOCA CHICA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 89 people to Cuba, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT