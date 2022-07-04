The purpose of flyovers

Whiteman Air Force Base performs several flyovers every year. Each Flyover is a complete training mission designed to test our pilots’ mission planning, flying and refueling skills. Flyovers enable the United States Air Force to demonstrate American Air Power and ensure vital, national defense. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
04.07.2022
|06.23.2022 12:40
|Package
|848086
|220407-F-PJ022-2001
|DOD_109071989
|00:01:42
WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|0
|0
