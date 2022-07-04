Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The purpose of flyovers

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Whiteman Air Force Base performs several flyovers every year. Each Flyover is a complete training mission designed to test our pilots’ mission planning, flying and refueling skills. Flyovers enable the United States Air Force to demonstrate American Air Power and ensure vital, national defense. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 12:40
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    B2
    Whiteman AFB
    T38
    Whiteman
    Flyovers

