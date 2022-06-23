30 second Video teasing the ILA Berlin airshow and the U.S. Department of Defence participation.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848084
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-YZ987-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071948
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ILA Berlin Teaser, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
