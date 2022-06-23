In this week’s look around the Air Force, a pilot program to test issuing free maternity uniforms for pregnant Airmen and Guardians will soon get under way, the Space Force opens an Interservice Transfer application period for members of other services, and the Hawaiian Air National Guard conducts an Agile Combat Employment exercise from Kadena Air Base, Japan. (Hosted by SrA Garrett Hess)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848079
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-KY613-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071920
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Free Maternity Uniforms, Space Force Interservice Transfers, Hawaiian Raptors, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
