    Around the Air Force:  Free Maternity Uniforms, Space Force Interservice Transfers, Hawaiian Raptors

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, a pilot program to test issuing free maternity uniforms for pregnant Airmen and Guardians will soon get under way, the Space Force opens an Interservice Transfer application period for members of other services, and the Hawaiian Air National Guard conducts an Agile Combat Employment exercise from Kadena Air Base, Japan.  (Hosted by SrA Garrett Hess)   

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 10:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
     ATAF
    AFTV

