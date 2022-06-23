Around the Air Force:  Free Maternity Uniforms, Space Force Interservice Transfers, Hawaiian Raptors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, a pilot program to test issuing free maternity uniforms for pregnant Airmen and Guardians will soon get under way, the Space Force opens an Interservice Transfer application period for members of other services, and the Hawaiian Air National Guard conducts an Agile Combat Employment exercise from Kadena Air Base, Japan. (Hosted by SrA Garrett Hess)