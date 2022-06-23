U.S. Army 173d Airborne Brigade departs for Exercise African Lion 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, and 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery, 173rd Airborne Brigade travel from Aviano, Italy to to Agadir, Morocco on a U.S. Air Force C-17 in support of U.S. Africa Command’s Exercise African Lion 22, June 21, 2022. African Lion 22, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual exercise focused on increasing training and interoperability between the U.S. and partners and allies in Africa.