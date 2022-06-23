Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army 173d Airborne Brigade departs for Exercise African Lion 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.23.2022

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, and 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery, 173rd Airborne Brigade travel from Aviano, Italy to to Agadir, Morocco on a U.S. Air Force C-17 in support of U.S. Africa Command’s Exercise African Lion 22, June 21, 2022. African Lion 22, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual exercise focused on increasing training and interoperability between the U.S. and partners and allies in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848078
    VIRIN: 220623-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_109071916
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT