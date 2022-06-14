OSHA 30 Hour for Construction course.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe (USACE) District Safety Chief Bradley Lien and instructors from the Army Public Health Command Europe and USACE St. Paul District provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 30 Hour for Construction training to employees assigned to the Europe District at Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Tammy Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 09:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848074
|VIRIN:
|220622-A-BF997-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071856
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
