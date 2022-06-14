Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSHA 30 Hour for Construction course.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe (USACE) District Safety Chief Bradley Lien and instructors from the Army Public Health Command Europe and USACE St. Paul District provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 30 Hour for Construction training to employees assigned to the Europe District at Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Tammy Reed)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 09:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848074
    VIRIN: 220622-A-BF997-0001
    Filename: DOD_109071856
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Safety
    OSHA
    Christopher Benavente

