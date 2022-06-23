President Biden and The First Lady Host the Annual Soldier Ride at the White House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Joe Biden and The First Lady Jill Biden welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.