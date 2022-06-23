President Joe Biden and The First Lady Jill Biden welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848071
|Filename:
|DOD_109071834
|Length:
|00:14:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden and The First Lady Host the Annual Soldier Ride at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT