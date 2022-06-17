Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Bickley discusses TALN

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, discusses Tactics and Leadership Nexus at Dover Air Force Base, June 17, 2022. The goal of TALN is to enhance readiness and meet pre-deployment training requirements.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022
    Location: US

    Dover AFB
    pre-deployment
    readiness
    TALN
    Tactics and Leadership Nexus

