Around AFCENT June 23

At Ali Al Salem air base, members from the 386th fire department conducted a certification evaluation for hazardous materials incident commanders and technicians. The purpose of the certification is to enable a hazmat incident commander to run any type of hazardous materials incident, or an incident involving weapon of mass destructions.
And at prince sultan air base, more than 700 members from the 378th attended the three day Saudi cultural day. This event provided an opportunity for service members to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Saudi Arabia.
Finally at Al Dhafra air base, U.S. service members conducted hawk exercise. This semi-annual training combined joint simulation exercise conducted to increase interoperability and to bolster the well-established Emirati air and ground defense capability.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)
06.23.2022
06.23.2022 08:08
|Series
|848062
|220623-F-XO639-127
|DOD_109071689
|00:01:00
|QA
|0
|0
