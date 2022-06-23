Around AFCENT June 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Ali Al Salem air base, members from the 386th fire department conducted a certification evaluation for hazardous materials incident commanders and technicians. The purpose of the certification is to enable a hazmat incident commander to run any type of hazardous materials incident, or an incident involving weapon of mass destructions.

And at prince sultan air base, more than 700 members from the 378th attended the three day Saudi cultural day. This event provided an opportunity for service members to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Saudi Arabia.

Finally at Al Dhafra air base, U.S. service members conducted hawk exercise. This semi-annual training combined joint simulation exercise conducted to increase interoperability and to bolster the well-established Emirati air and ground defense capability.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)