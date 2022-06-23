Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around AFCENT June 23

    QATAR

    06.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    At Ali Al Salem air base, members from the 386th fire department conducted a certification evaluation for hazardous materials incident commanders and technicians. The purpose of the certification is to enable a hazmat incident commander to run any type of hazardous materials incident, or an incident involving weapon of mass destructions.
    And at prince sultan air base, more than 700 members from the 378th attended the three day Saudi cultural day. This event provided an opportunity for service members to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Saudi Arabia.
    Finally at Al Dhafra air base, U.S. service members conducted hawk exercise. This semi-annual training combined joint simulation exercise conducted to increase interoperability and to bolster the well-established Emirati air and ground defense capability.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 08:08
    Location: QA

    This work, Around AFCENT June 23, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    380AEW
    386AEW

