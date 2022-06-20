Shinka 22.1: 3/2 conducts Live-fire Range

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a live-fire range during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 20, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
