    New Commander for 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2022

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Col. Thomas C. Collette assumes command of 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion from outgoing commander Lt. Col. R. Clint Cobb. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Jordan V. Henderson III, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, on June 15, 2022 at Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848050
    VIRIN: 220615-A-MX671-0002
    Filename: DOD_109071495
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    This work, New Commander for 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

