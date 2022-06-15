Lt. Col. Thomas C. Collette assumes command of 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion from outgoing commander Lt. Col. R. Clint Cobb. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Jordan V. Henderson III, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, on June 15, 2022 at Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 03:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848050
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-MX671-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109071495
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Commander for 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
