Shinka 22.1 .50 Cal, Mk 19 Range

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct a live-fire M2 machine gun and Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun range during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848048
|VIRIN:
|220622-M-CG913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071492
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
