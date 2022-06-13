Yokota's New Passenger Terminal

Yokota Air Base held the ribbon cutting and grand opening of their renovated passenger terminal on June 13, 2022.
|06.13.2022
Date Posted: 06.22.2022
|Package
|848030
VIRIN: 220613-N-BD319-000
|DOD_109071279
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
