Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota's New Passenger Terminal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held the ribbon cutting and grand opening of their renovated passenger terminal on June 13, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 23:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848030
    VIRIN: 220613-N-BD319-000
    Filename: DOD_109071279
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota's New Passenger Terminal, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    travel
    terminal
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT