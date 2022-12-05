Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tokyo Urinalysis

    JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber

    AFN Tokyo

    A humorous exploration of the Air Force Drug Demand Reduction program. Join SSgt Miller as he discovers that it isn't what he thought it was.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 21:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848021
    VIRIN: 220512-F-XI966-658
    Filename: DOD_109071120
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Urinalysis, by SSgt Brendan Miller and PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force
    Drug Demand Reduction

