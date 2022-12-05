A humorous exploration of the Air Force Drug Demand Reduction program. Join SSgt Miller as he discovers that it isn't what he thought it was.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 21:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848021
|VIRIN:
|220512-F-XI966-658
|Filename:
|DOD_109071120
|Length:
|00:07:39
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tokyo Urinalysis, by SSgt Brendan Miller and PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT