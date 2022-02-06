Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division compete in the "Best Squad Competition" June 1 - 2, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Four squads comprised of five Soldiers each were tasked with completing obstacles to test their physical endurance and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848013
    VIRIN: 220602-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109070999
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    best squad competition

