Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division compete in the “Best Squad Competition” June 1 - 2, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Four squads comprised of five Soldiers each were tasked with completing obstacles to test their physical endurance and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848013
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109070999
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT