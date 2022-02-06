video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division compete in the “Best Squad Competition” June 1 - 2, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Four squads comprised of five Soldiers each were tasked with completing obstacles to test their physical endurance and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)