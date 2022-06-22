Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battatlion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, undergo M109A7 pelidin qualifications June 14-16, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Two platoons qualified in a real life like situation while living in the field to test their Soldier skills and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848012
    VIRIN: 220622-A-RE548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109070998
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battatlion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT