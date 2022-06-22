1st Battatlion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, undergo M109A7 pelidin qualifications June 14-16, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Two platoons qualified in a real life like situation while living in the field to test their Soldier skills and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|06.22.2022
|06.22.2022 19:14
|B-Roll
|848012
|220622-A-RE548-1001
|DOD_109070998
|00:02:49
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|0
|0
