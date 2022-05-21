Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Workforce Recruitment Program Speaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220521-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2022) Jonathan Burnette, information technology specialist at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, speaks about his experience in the Workforce Recruitment Program. The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is a recruitment and referral program that connects federal and private-sector employers nationwide with highly motivated college students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through summer or permanent jobs. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 22:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848011
    VIRIN: 220521-N-GC965-0001
    Filename: DOD_109070962
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Workforce Recruitment Program Speaker, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    workforce recruitment program
    WRP
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT