Workforce Recruitment Program Speaker

220521-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2022) Jonathan Burnette, information technology specialist at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, speaks about his experience in the Workforce Recruitment Program. The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is a recruitment and referral program that connects federal and private-sector employers nationwide with highly motivated college students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through summer or permanent jobs. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
