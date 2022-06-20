Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    98th Signaleers Support 2nd Medical Brigade at Global Medic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Max Massaglia 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion are providing Tactical Communications to
    2nd Medical Brigade Field Hospitals during Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    This exercise is conducted by Medical Readiness Training Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848007
    VIRIN: 220620-A-OE280-000
    Filename: DOD_109070899
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 98th Signaleers Support 2nd Medical Brigade at Global Medic, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    98th Expeditionary Signal Batallion
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    Global Medic
    2nd Medical Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT