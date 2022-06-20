Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion are providing Tactical Communications to
2nd Medical Brigade Field Hospitals during Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.
This exercise is conducted by Medical Readiness Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848007
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-OE280-000
|Filename:
|DOD_109070899
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 98th Signaleers Support 2nd Medical Brigade at Global Medic, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT