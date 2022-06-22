2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - FAQ video 4 of 4

Part of a social media campaign addressing frequently asked questions related to the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demo Team, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 17:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848000
|VIRIN:
|220622-F-BK017-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109070749
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
