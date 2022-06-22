Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - FAQ video 1 of 4

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    Hill Air Force Base

    Part of a social media campaign addressing frequently asked questions related to the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demo Team, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 17:14
    Category: PSA
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    2022 Air Show

