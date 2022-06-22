2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - FAQ video 1 of 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of a social media campaign addressing frequently asked questions related to the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demo Team, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)