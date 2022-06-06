Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MK19 grenade launcher qualification

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers with the 1-128th Infantry conducting mounted MK19 grenade launcher qualification on range 2 during annual training at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847986
    VIRIN: 220606-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109070634
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MK19 grenade launcher qualification, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MK19
    1-128th Infantry
    Fort McCoy WI
    Fort McCoy MVI

