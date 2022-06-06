Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers with the 1-128th Infantry conducting mounted MK19 grenade launcher qualification on range 2 during annual training at Fort McCoy WI.
Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 16:11
Length:
|00:05:21
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
