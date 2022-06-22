Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Lady Delivers Remarks on the PBS Documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks on the PBS documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness. The documentary follows the mental health journeys of more than 20 young Americans, and features accounts from their parents, teachers, friends, health care providers, and mental health experts.

    The White House

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847983
    Filename: DOD_109070599
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    mental health
    FLOTUS
    First Lady Jill Biden
    Hiding in Plain Sight
    PBS documentary

