The First Lady Delivers Remarks on the PBS Documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks on the PBS documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness. The documentary follows the mental health journeys of more than 20 young Americans, and features accounts from their parents, teachers, friends, health care providers, and mental health experts.



The White House