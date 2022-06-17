Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seafair 2022 - Coast Guard Salute

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Seaman Mason Meure, a crewmember aboard Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake (WLM-563), wishes the public a happy Independence Day at the vessel's homeport at Naval Station Everett, WA, Friday, June 17. Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake and her crew are scheduled participate in Seafair and Fleet Week in Seattle later this summer. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 14:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847970
    VIRIN: 220617-G-YE015-1010
    Filename: DOD_109070177
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: BREMERTON, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seafair 2022 - Coast Guard Salute, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Henry Blake
    Seattle
    Fleet Week
    Independence Day
    July 4
    Seafair

