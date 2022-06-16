b-roll of escaped inmate exercise 2022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade, along with the Leavenworth Police Department, Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, conducted their annual escaped inmate exercise on June 16. Two Soldiers assigned to the 15th MP Brigade, playing the role of the inmates, "escaped" from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    military police

    15th Military Police Brigade

