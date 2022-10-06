Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked alongside 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment and other units from across the Wisconsin Guard to conduct an air assault mission during annual training June 10 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
|06.10.2022
|06.22.2022 10:22
|B-Roll
|847947
|220610-A-VQ984-1003
|DOD_109069543
|00:02:59
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|2
This work, Wisconsin National Guard Annual Training at Fort McCoy June 2022, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
