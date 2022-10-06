Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Annual Training at Fort McCoy June 2022

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked alongside 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment and other units from across the Wisconsin Guard to conduct an air assault mission during annual training June 10 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847947
    VIRIN: 220610-A-VQ984-1003
    Filename: DOD_109069543
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Annual Training at Fort McCoy June 2022, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WING
    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Fort McCoy
    128th Infantry Regiment
    147th Aviation Regiment

