    Rappel Tower and Confidence Course | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    2nd Regiment ROTC Cadets experience the rappel tower and complete the confidence course, at Fort Knox, Ky. Cadets learn the importance of trusting their equipment and the value of teamwork.

    Produced by Cristina Betz, CST Public Affairs

    TAGS

    Confidence Course
    Army ROTC
    Rappel Tower
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2022

