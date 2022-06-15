Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Chavez & Consul Ibarra - Dangers of Crossing the Border

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent in Charge Gloria Chavez and Mexican Consul Ibarra talk about the dangers of crossing the border.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 08:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847937
    VIRIN: 220615-H-VV898-002
    Filename: DOD_109069390
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    security
    summer
    danger
    Border Patrol
    USBP
    summer heat

