    ACC's Meet the Director: Manpower, Personnel, and Services (Spot)

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    This spot was created to tease and generate interest in Col. Tiaa Henderson's, Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, full length interview where she discusses her priories and vision for Airmen and how A1 falls into the larger overall mission of ACC.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 08:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847934
    VIRIN: 220622-F-SY677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109069303
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC's Meet the Director: Manpower, Personnel, and Services (Spot), by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    People.
    A1
    ACC/A1
    Col. Tiaa Henderson

