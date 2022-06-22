ACC's Meet the Director: Manpower, Personnel, and Services (Spot)

This spot was created to tease and generate interest in Col. Tiaa Henderson's, Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, full length interview where she discusses her priories and vision for Airmen and how A1 falls into the larger overall mission of ACC.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 08:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847934
|VIRIN:
|220622-F-SY677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109069303
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
