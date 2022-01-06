Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Desert Commando Course culminates

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Since 2015, the French Forces stationed in Djibouti (FFDJ) have invited U.S. service members with Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa to participate in the course. During the FDCC, the members are evaluated on mountain confidence, knot tying, night obstacle courses, aquatic obstacle courses, and battle maneuver tactics as well as presented with physical challenges.

    This work, French Desert Commando Course culminates, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    French Desert Commando Course
    FDCC

