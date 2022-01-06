Since 2015, the French Forces stationed in Djibouti (FFDJ) have invited U.S. service members with Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa to participate in the course. During the FDCC, the members are evaluated on mountain confidence, knot tying, night obstacle courses, aquatic obstacle courses, and battle maneuver tactics as well as presented with physical challenges.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847931
|VIRIN:
|220622-F-ET937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109069236
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, French Desert Commando Course, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
