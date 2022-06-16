U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, returns from supporting NATO and allied aircraft during BALTOPS-22 , on June 16, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO exercise over the Baltic Sea Region that gives NATO allies and partners the chance to test their interoperability within a complex maritime environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 05:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847924
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-FY723-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109069167
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BALTOPS22; KC-135 Go-Pro B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
