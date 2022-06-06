U.S. Marine explosive ordnance technicians with the Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal build, pack, and detonate shape charges during a low order range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2022. The purpose of a low order technique is to reduce explosive hazard of ordnance by rupturing an ordnance's casing. The 31st MEU, The Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to preform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 04:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847917
|VIRIN:
|220606-M-KL119-851
|Filename:
|DOD_109068958
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Low Order Range, by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT