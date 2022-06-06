Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Low Order Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine explosive ordnance technicians with the Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal build, pack, and detonate shape charges during a low order range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2022. The purpose of a low order technique is to reduce explosive hazard of ordnance by rupturing an ordnance's casing. The 31st MEU, The Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to preform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 04:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847917
    VIRIN: 220606-M-KL119-851
    Filename: DOD_109068958
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 

    USMC
    31MEU
    Marines
    EOD
    CampHansen

