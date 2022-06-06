EOD Low Order Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine explosive ordnance technicians with the Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal build, pack, and detonate shape charges during a low order range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2022. The purpose of a low order technique is to reduce explosive hazard of ordnance by rupturing an ordnance's casing. The 31st MEU, The Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to preform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)