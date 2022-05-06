Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and U.S. Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a fires class, June 6, 2022, on Camp Yufuin, Japan. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and members of the JGSDF ARDB gave Bilateral Fires Support Coordination Center instructions as part of a subject matter expert exchange between the two groups June 6-8. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 01:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847916
|VIRIN:
|220605-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109068923
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange - 5th ANGLICO B-Roll, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
