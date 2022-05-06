Subject Matter Expert Exchange - 5th ANGLICO B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and U.S. Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a fires class, June 6, 2022, on Camp Yufuin, Japan. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and members of the JGSDF ARDB gave Bilateral Fires Support Coordination Center instructions as part of a subject matter expert exchange between the two groups June 6-8. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Massi)