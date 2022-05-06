Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subject Matter Expert Exchange - 5th ANGLICO B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and U.S. Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a fires class, June 6, 2022, on Camp Yufuin, Japan. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and members of the JGSDF ARDB gave Bilateral Fires Support Coordination Center instructions as part of a subject matter expert exchange between the two groups June 6-8. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847916
    VIRIN: 220605-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109068923
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange - 5th ANGLICO B-Roll, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #III MIG #III MEF #5th ANGLICO #JGSDF

