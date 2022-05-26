USAG Daegu All Access: Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool

Get your swimsuits and sunscreen ready because the Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool is NOW OPEN! Daegu Family and MWR's Jacob Goulette gives us an all access tour of the facility and tells us about some new and upcoming improvements to outdoor areas.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 20:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|847903
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-QX241-252
|Filename:
|DOD_109068686
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
