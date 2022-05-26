USAG Daegu All Access: Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Get your swimsuits and sunscreen ready because the Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool is NOW OPEN! Daegu Family and MWR's Jacob Goulette gives us an all access tour of the facility and tells us about some new and upcoming improvements to outdoor areas.