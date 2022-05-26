Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Daegu All Access: Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2022

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Get your swimsuits and sunscreen ready because the Camp Carroll Outdoor Pool is NOW OPEN! Daegu Family and MWR's Jacob Goulette gives us an all access tour of the facility and tells us about some new and upcoming improvements to outdoor areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 20:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847903
    VIRIN: 220526-A-QX241-252
    Filename: DOD_109068686
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    summer
    swimming
    Republic of Korea
    Camp Carroll
    USAG Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT