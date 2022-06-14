Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Lil' Murph Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2022

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Be a part of one of the most memorable community events of the year honoring the sacrifice of LT Michael P. Murphy. The Community Murph is happening THIS Saturday at Kelly Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Make fitness part of your family and bring your kids with you. The Lil' Murph Challenge for children 5-11 starts at 11 a.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 20:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 847902
    VIRIN: 220614-A-QX241-026
    Filename: DOD_109068685
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    Republic of Korea
    Camp Walker
    USAG Daegu
    Murph Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT