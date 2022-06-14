video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Be a part of one of the most memorable community events of the year honoring the sacrifice of LT Michael P. Murphy. The Community Murph is happening THIS Saturday at Kelly Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Make fitness part of your family and bring your kids with you. The Lil' Murph Challenge for children 5-11 starts at 11 a.m.