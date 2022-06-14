Be a part of one of the most memorable community events of the year honoring the sacrifice of LT Michael P. Murphy. The Community Murph is happening THIS Saturday at Kelly Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Make fitness part of your family and bring your kids with you. The Lil' Murph Challenge for children 5-11 starts at 11 a.m.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 20:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|847902
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-QX241-026
|Filename:
|DOD_109068685
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT